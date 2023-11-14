Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,408 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $6,714,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,129 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $111.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average of $97.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,362 shares of company stock worth $2,260,325. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

