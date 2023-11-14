Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,742 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 8,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.02.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,587,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,757,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,665 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,568. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

