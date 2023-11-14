Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Issues Earnings Results

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($1.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. Modiv Industrial had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Modiv Industrial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDV stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. Modiv Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $111.82 million, a PE ratio of 247.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,916.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial by 56.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

