Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Up 19.7% in October

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the October 15th total of 166,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCRI

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total value of $1,647,015.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 961,774 shares in the company, valued at $64,121,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,104 shares of company stock worth $2,353,443. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 241,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,551 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.9% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 46,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of MCRI traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $132.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.27 million. Research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.