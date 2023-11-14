Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 14th (NASDAQ:MGRM)

Monogram Orthopaedics’ (NASDAQ:MGRM – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, November 14th. Monogram Orthopaedics had issued 2,374,641 shares in its initial public offering on May 18th. The total size of the offering was $17,216,147 based on an initial share price of $7.25. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Monogram Orthopaedics Price Performance

Monogram Orthopaedics stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91. Monogram Orthopaedics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monogram Orthopaedics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

