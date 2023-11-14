Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 270,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 133,681 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 231,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 84,954 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

SH opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.