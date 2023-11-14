Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in LiveRamp by 16.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in LiveRamp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

LiveRamp Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

