Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $54,215.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $54,215.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,393 shares of company stock worth $7,134,979. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.6 %

NOW opened at $638.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $573.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $639.76.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

