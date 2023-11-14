Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $370,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 32.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.9% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $224,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 19.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

MTB stock opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average of $124.85.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.