Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,089 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.