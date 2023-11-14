Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Valero Energy by 64.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $124.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.95. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

