Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.41 and its 200 day moving average is $130.70. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,807. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.