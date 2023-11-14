Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 8,752 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 875,200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,850,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYV. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $87.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.75. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

