Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM stock opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.20.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,752 shares of company stock valued at $749,037. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

