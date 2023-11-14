Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $222.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.