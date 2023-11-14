Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,354 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,960,000 after purchasing an additional 243,940 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,504,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $105.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

