Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 826 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VFH stock opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

