Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Webster Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,995,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,670,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

