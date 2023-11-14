Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

