Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,505. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

