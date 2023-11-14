Morgan Stanley Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $135.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.99 on Tuesday, hitting $121.47. The company had a trading volume of 285,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,201. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95.

Expedia Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 788.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 68,461 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,126 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

