Morgan Stanley Boosts LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target to $9.50

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.87% from the company’s current price.

LZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 1.3 %

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

Shares of LZ stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.03. 313,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,354. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 222.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

In other news, Director Dipan Patel sold 20,818,755 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $198,819,110.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,194,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,204,925.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 487.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 176,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 669.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 232.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.