Morgan Stanley Lowers Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target to $32.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Pharvaris Stock Up 6.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Shares of Pharvaris stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. 4,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,713. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pharvaris by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Pharvaris during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

