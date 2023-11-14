Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,753,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of Morgan Stanley worth $832,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MS. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.48. 1,624,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,650,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

