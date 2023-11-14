Morgan Stanley Trims DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Target Price to $145.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.96.

Shares of DKS traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.32. 176,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,813. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.98.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

