Morgan Stanley Trims Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Target Price to $65.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.74. 222,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,517. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

