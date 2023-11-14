Morgan Stanley Trims Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Target Price to $5.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. CL King started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

OM traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 217,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.35. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $244.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 133.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1,785.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Outset Medical by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 27.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

