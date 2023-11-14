MorphoSys (MOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 15th. Analysts expect MorphoSys to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

MorphoSys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 128,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,920. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.27. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $8.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MorphoSys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $9.20 in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

