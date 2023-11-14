MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Gap Up to $6.43

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $7.12. MSP Recovery shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 1,444,902 shares trading hands.

MSP Recovery Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 29.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery

In other MSP Recovery news, insider Frank Carlos Quesada bought 274,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,510,987.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz acquired 467,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 474,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Frank Carlos Quesada acquired 274,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,510,987.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,545.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFW. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth $193,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth $78,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Featured Stories

