MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Shares Gap Up to $6.43

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.43, but opened at $7.12. MSP Recovery shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 1,444,902 shares.

MSP Recovery Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter.

In other MSP Recovery news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz purchased 467,290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $500,000.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 474,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,383.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Carlos Quesada purchased 274,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,510,987.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,541,545.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.40% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palantir Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth about $710,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

