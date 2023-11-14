M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of M&T Bank worth $42,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.85. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $172.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

