National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Sunday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AQN. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.9 %

TSE AQN opened at C$7.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$6.75 and a one year high of C$12.31. The firm has a market cap of C$5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.83%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.26%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Further Reading

