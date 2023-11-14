National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a report released on Sunday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $3.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from C$99.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$105.75.

Stantec stock opened at C$96.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$63.38 and a 1-year high of C$98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

