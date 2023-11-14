Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Navigator Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Navigator has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Navigator had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $135.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navigator

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 11.0% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 60,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Navigator by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Navigator by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Navigator by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

