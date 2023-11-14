NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target Raised to $8.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NPCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. 6,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,806. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $222.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.99. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $9.73.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $69,135.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,004,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,362,376.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 9,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeuroPace by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

