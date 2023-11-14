New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.55

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.55 and last traded at $68.97, with a volume of 217053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

