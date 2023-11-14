Nextech3D.AI (NEXCF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th.

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. On average, analysts expect Nextech3D.AI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nextech3D.AI Price Performance

NEXCF stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Nextech3D.AI has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Nextech3D.AI from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

About Nextech3D.AI

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

