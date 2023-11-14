NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,527 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,670,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 229.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 468,345 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,574,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 27.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,861,000 after buying an additional 420,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

