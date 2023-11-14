Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $134,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,290.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,344 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,221,000 after purchasing an additional 772,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $921,914,000 after purchasing an additional 731,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northern Trust by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 689,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

