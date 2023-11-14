Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Northland Power in a report issued on Monday, November 13th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$34.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC cut their price target on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.96.

Northland Power Stock Down 3.1 %

TSE:NPI opened at C$20.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$19.36 and a 52 week high of C$40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.36%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

