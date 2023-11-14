NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lowered NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

NovoCure Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 1.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Further Reading

