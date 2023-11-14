NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.00

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $46.54, with a volume of 407414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 78.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 466,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 97.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 24.2% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

