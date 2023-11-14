NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.45

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

SRV opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $44.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 203.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 287.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 16.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 15.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

