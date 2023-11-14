NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.45

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance
SRV opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $44.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Have investors struck gold with Newmont’s 4.7% yield?
Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.