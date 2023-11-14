Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (BKOR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 4th

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BKOR opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.45. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

