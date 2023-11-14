Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Ocuphire Pharma Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OCUP stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $60.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.24.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

