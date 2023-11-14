Oder Investment Management LLC Buys 1,613 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0596 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.