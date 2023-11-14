Oder Investment Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oder Investment Management LLC owned 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,073,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,835.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 611,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after acquiring an additional 596,420 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 327,654 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 298,058 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 284.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 254,656 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1122 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

