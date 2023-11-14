Oder Investment Management LLC Has $690,000 Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Oder Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,790,000 after buying an additional 69,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 114,336 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 251.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 244,427 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 315,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTNQ opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.58 and a 52-week high of $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average is $61.18.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

