Oder Investment Management LLC Has $903,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.0% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $225.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

