Oder Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $149.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

